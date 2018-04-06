On Tuesday, Bunkered Online reported spectators who yelled the increasingly popular "Dilly Dilly" phrase from those beer commercials would be removed from The Masters. But as it turns out, that might not be so true.

According to a Yahoo Sports "investigation," Masters security personnel, a group that included full-time security and volunteer marshals, revealed that there is no list of phrases a fan could say that would result in immediate removal from the event. Rather, obnoxiously yelling anything is liable to get you removed from the premises.

Security personnel said the rules have not changed since last year, but they don't recommend shouting "Dilly Dilly," "Mashed Potato," "Baba Booey," or other popular phrases.

“It started with ‘Get in the Hole,’” one security guard told Yahoo. “They [Augusta National] didn’t like that.”

“We believe that [etiquette is] important, not only here at the Masters, but in every tournament,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday. “I know there’s been some incidents [at other tournaments] recently, but we take that part of our policies very seriously, and we will always take action to make sure that all of our policies are enforced, including that one.”

"Dilly Dilly" became a phenomenon in the sports world as a "cheers" saying because of the Bud Light commercials that ran during the past football season. In the past three months, videos have surfaced of fans yelling it at golf tournaments after players tee off.

Bud Light responded to the reported ban on Tuesday, announcing the company would send 1,000 t-shirts for fans to wear at the Masters.

Our King weighs in on the Dilly Dilly ban. pic.twitter.com/rVxrD5dsNf — Bud Light (@budlight) April 3, 2018

The legend of "Dilly Dilly" lives on.