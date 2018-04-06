Patrick Reed seized control at the Masters on Friday with a second-round 66 that leaves him at nine under heading into the weekend. The 27-year-old American made nine birdies in his second round, including three in a row on the back nine, and holds a two-shot lead over Australian Marc Leishman.

Reed, currently ranked 24th in the world, is well-known for his fiery play in Ryder and Presidents Cups and has five wins on the PGA Tour.

Leishman played with Tiger Woods and got off to a hot start for the second straight day, making birdie on each of his first three holes. But the highlight of his day came at the par-5 15th, where he hit a 40-yard hook to 10-feet then converted the eagle opportunity.

Henrik Stenson is in solo third at five under after a two-under 70.

Jordan Spieth, whose 66 was good enough for a two-shot lead after the first round, started with a double-bogey and played the rest of the round even par for a two-over 74. He is five shots back at four under, as is Rory McIlroy, who followed up Thursday's 69 with a 71.

The two 40-something main attractions coming into this week did not fare well at all on Friday. Phil Mickelson shot 70 on Thursday but made a triple-bogey 7 on the 7th then a double on the 12th en route to a seven-over 79. He finished at five over and made the cut on the number.

Tiger Woods's ball striking was off all day, and he also couldn't get a putt to fall. He opened with a bogey then made a double on the fifth after his second shot found the bushes over the green, forcing him to take a penalty drop. Woods also found the water on the short par-3 12th for the second straight day, but he did make two birdies on the back nine to shoot 75. It's been a disappointing tournament for the four-time Masters champion, who entered this week with momentum off of two straight top-5 finishes.

Some of the world's top-ranked players shot themselves back into the tournament on Friday. World no. 1 Dustin Johnson opened with a disappointing 73 on Thursday but managed a four-under 68 on Friday, leaving him at three under and six behind Reed. Justin Thomas, who is ranked No. 2 in the world, posted five-under 67 to get to the clubhouse at three under, and Jon Rahm (world no. 3) shot 68 to finish at one under.

Three major champions are lurking at two under: Bubba Watson, Justin Rose and Louis Oosthuizen.

One of the week's best stories has been that of Tony Finau, who was ridiculed after he twisted his ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one in the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, backed up his shocking 68 on Thursday with a 74 on Friday. He is two under overall.

Three of the older players teeing it up this week managed to make the cut. Fred Couples, the 1992 champion who is now 58 years old, finished at two over to comfortably make the weekend. Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, 60, fired back-to-back 74s to finish at four over. And Vijay Singh, who won at Augusta in 2000, will enter Saturday at one over. He is 55.

A full leaderboard can be found here, and if you want to re-live Friday's action, here's our live blog.