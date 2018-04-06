Watch: Russell Henley Sinks 82-Foot Putt for Eagle On 15th Hole

He followed this up with a birdie putt.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 06, 2018

The 15th hole is becoming one of the most exciting of this year's Masters.

On Thursday, defending champion Sergio Garcia watched any hopes of repeating get washed away as he put five consecutive shots into the water on his way to a 13, which matched the worst score on any hole in Masters history.

On Friday, Russell Henley decided to use 15 as a chance to make up ground on the competition and jumpstart a solid finish to his round.

Henley had an 82-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 15th, and then he followed that up with a birdie putt on par-3 16th and a birdie on the par-4 18th after having four bogeys and a double bogey on his first 14 holes of the day.

Henley finished the round at par and he sits at one-over on the overall leader board going into the weekend.

