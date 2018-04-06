The Tiger Woods effect is real.

Just one day into the event, Awful Announcing reports that ESPN's 2.2 overnight rating for the first round of The Masters was up 40 percent from 2017 and 16 percent from 2016. Thursday was the highest rated opening round since the last time Tiger competed in 2015 and the fourth highest opening round since 2008.

Stars Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy certainly helped ratings, but Tiger Woods expectedly stole the show. Tiger's return to golf has boosted ratings in every tournament he has participated in. Ratings for December's Hero World Challenge rose by 27 percent. The Valspar Championship resulted in even better results, as the event received the highest rating for any PGA broadcast at a non-major since 2013. The following week, Woods' participation in the Arnold Palmer Invitational boosted ratings 136 percent.

Although Woods is ranked No. 103 in the world and has not won a Major event in over a decade, his return has captivated the sport and has created a new buzz around golf.