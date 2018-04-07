See when Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and other notable golfers are scheduled to tee off in the fourth round of the Masters.
The 2018 Masters comes to a conclusion on Sunday and the first three rounds are over, meaning the new list of tee times has been released.
Players are broken down into pairs. Patrick Reed held his lead on Saturday and will tee off at 2:40 p.m. with Rory McIlroy as his playing partner. McIlroy is chasing a career grand slam.
Other notable groups include Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (2:00 p.m.); Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm (2:30 p.m.); Bubba Watson and Marc Leishman (2:10 p.m.) and Rafael Cabrera Bello and Tiger Woods (11:00 a.m.).
The full list of fourth-round tee times is below.
10:00 a.m. — Vijah Singh
10:10 a.m. — Ian Poulter and Brian Harman
10:20 a.m. — Chez Reavie and Phil Mickelson
10:30 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton and Doug Ghim*
10:40 a.m. — Marin Kaymer and Kyle Stanley
10:50 a.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Xander Schauffele
11:00 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau and Branden Grace
11:10 a.m. — Rafael Cabrera Bello and Tiger Woods
11:20 a.m. — Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples
11:40 a.m. — Zach Johnson and Webb Simpson
11:50 a.m. — Ryan Moore and Jhonattan Vegas
12:00 p.m. — Adam Scott and Daniel Berger
12:10 p.m. — Haotong Li and Paul Casey
12:20 p.m. — Adam Hadwin and Hideki Matsuyama
12:30 p.m. — Satoshi Kodaira and Russell Henley
12:40 p.m. — Kevin Kisner and Francesco Molinari
12:50 p.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim
1:00 p.m. — Charley Hoffman and Tony Finau
1:20 p.m. — Jimmy Walker and Matt Kuchar
1:30 p.m. — Jason Day and Bernd Wiesberger
1:40 p.m. — Justin Rose and Louis Oosthuizen
1:50 p.m. — Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith
2:00 p.m. — Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
2:10 p.m. — Bubba Watson and Marc Leishman
2:20 p.m. — Henrik Stenson and Tommy Fleetwood
2:30 p.m. — Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm
2:40 p.m. — Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy