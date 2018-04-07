The 2018 Masters comes to a conclusion on Sunday and the first three rounds are over, meaning the new list of tee times has been released.

Players are broken down into pairs. Patrick Reed held his lead on Saturday and will tee off at 2:40 p.m. with Rory McIlroy as his playing partner. McIlroy is chasing a career grand slam.

Other notable groups include Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (2:00 p.m.); Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm (2:30 p.m.); Bubba Watson and Marc Leishman (2:10 p.m.) and Rafael Cabrera Bello and Tiger Woods (11:00 a.m.).

The full list of fourth-round tee times is below.

10:00 a.m. — Vijah Singh

10:10 a.m. — Ian Poulter and Brian Harman

10:20 a.m. — Chez Reavie and Phil Mickelson

10:30 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton and Doug Ghim*

10:40 a.m. — Marin Kaymer and Kyle Stanley

10:50 a.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Xander Schauffele

​11:00 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau and Branden Grace

11:10 a.m. — Rafael Cabrera Bello and Tiger Woods

11:20 a.m. — Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples

11:40 a.m. — Zach Johnson and Webb Simpson

11:50 a.m. — Ryan Moore and Jhonattan Vegas

12:00 p.m. — Adam Scott and Daniel Berger

12:10 p.m. — Haotong Li and Paul Casey

12:20 p.m. — Adam Hadwin and Hideki Matsuyama

12:30 p.m. — Satoshi Kodaira and Russell Henley

12:40 p.m. — Kevin Kisner and Francesco Molinari

12:50 p.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim

1:00 p.m. — Charley Hoffman and Tony Finau

1:20 p.m. — Jimmy Walker and Matt Kuchar

1:30 p.m. — Jason Day and Bernd Wiesberger

1:40 p.m. — Justin Rose and Louis Oosthuizen

1:50 p.m. — Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith

2:00 p.m. — Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

2:10 p.m. — Bubba Watson and Marc Leishman

2:20 p.m. — Henrik Stenson and Tommy Fleetwood

2:30 p.m. — Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm

2:40 p.m. — Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy