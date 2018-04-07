It was a hot debate earlier in the week over whether or not patrons could say "Dilly Dilly" at the Masters. But now they can wear the beer commercial slogan at the tournament.

It seems Bud Light took matters into their own hands and reportedly supplied the hats in Masters green to fans at Wild Wings Cafe in Augusta.

After word got out that patrons would not be allowed to say #DillyDilly during the tournament this weekend, Bud Light took matters into their own hands. The shirts and hats are being given out at Wild Wings Cafe on Washington Road. @WRDW_WAGT pic.twitter.com/WkiPjHTvwF — Jason Raven (@JasonWRDW) April 7, 2018

Who knows if you’d get kicked out Augusta National if you yelled “Dilly Dilly” this weekend, but the folks at Bud Light have made these to allow patrons to still support the brand. pic.twitter.com/GY23RoeTLY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 7, 2018

On Tuesday, a report started floating around that saying "Dilly Dilly" at the Masters was banned.

According to a Yahoo Sports "investigation," Masters security personnel revealed there is no list of phrases a fan could say that would result in immediate removal from the event.

Before Yahoo Sports unearthed the truth behind this scandal that shook golf patrons, Bud Light tweeted out their response to the ban. The company said they would send 1,000 T-shirts for fans to wear at the Masters.

Our King weighs in on the Dilly Dilly ban. pic.twitter.com/rVxrD5dsNf — Bud Light (@budlight) April 3, 2018

Bud Light has not tweeted anything else about "Dilly Dilly" apparel since Tuesay.