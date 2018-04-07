'Dilly Dilly' Hats Were Reportedly Handed Out by Bud Light in Augusta

If you feel skeptical about saying the phrase at the Masters, now you can wear it.

By Jenna West
April 07, 2018

It was a hot debate earlier in the week over whether or not patrons could say "Dilly Dilly" at the Masters. But now they can wear the beer commercial slogan at the tournament.

It seems Bud Light took matters into their own hands and reportedly supplied the hats in Masters green to fans at Wild Wings Cafe in Augusta.

On Tuesday, a report started floating around that saying "Dilly Dilly" at the Masters was banned. 

According to a Yahoo Sports "investigation," Masters security personnel revealed there is no list of phrases a fan could say that would result in immediate removal from the event.

Before Yahoo Sports unearthed the truth behind this scandal that shook golf patrons, Bud Light tweeted out their response to the ban. The company said they would send 1,000 T-shirts for fans to wear at the Masters.

Bud Light has not tweeted anything else about "Dilly Dilly" apparel since Tuesay.

 

 

 

