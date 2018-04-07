The cut has been made for the weekend and it is now time for the final two rounds of the Masters.

Jordan Spieth came out hot in the opening round, posting a 66 to establish a two-stroke lead. In the second round however, Spieth could not recapture the magic that led to him birdieing five consecutive holes on Thursday, and he put up a double bogey and a bogey on his first two holes of Friday to fall out of the lead.

Tiger Woods had a strong close to his first round to get to one-over and stay in contention, while Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy stayed pretty consistent both days to keep near the top of the pack.

You can check tee times and groupings for the remainder of the tournament here.

How to Watch

SATURDAY

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports

Time: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

SUNDAY

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports

Time: 2 to 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live streams are available on all days using CBS All Access and Masters.com