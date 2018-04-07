The first three rounds are in the books, and it's on to the final day at the Augusta National.

Patrick Reed has a three shot lead heading into Sunday at the Masters after hitting two eagles got him to 14 under par. In second is Rory McIlroy at 11 under, while Rickie Fowler is close behind in third at nine under. Jordan Spieth, who was previously in fourth, is tied at ninth at five under.

Tiger Woods is tied at 40th and five over, while Phil Mickelson is tied at 50th and seven over par.

You can check tee times and groupings for the final tournament day here.

How To Watch

SUNDAY

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports

Time: 2 to 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Stream: Masters.com has live coverage of featured groups, Amen Corner (11-13), holes 15 and 16 and a simulcast of the CBS broadcast.