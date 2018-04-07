A day of golf that looked like it might've been rained out turned out to be a blistering birdie brigade.

Patrick Reed took advantage of soft conditions caused by off-and-on rain all day to shoot a five-under 67 and finish at -14 overall. He'll carry a three-shot lead into Sunday over Rory McIlroy, who shot a bogey-free 65 that included a birdie on 18 to get to -11. The two players will be grouped together on Sunday, and golf fans will remember the electric head-to-head singles match they played at the 2016 Ryder Cup, a match Reed won 1-up.

Reed made two eagles on the back nine to bring him to -13 on the par 5's this week.​ He hit a perfect long-iron approach into 13 then rolled in a left-to-right putt for the eagle. At 15, a mis-hit drive left him roughly 270 yards to the green, and he took a risk by pulling three wood with water short. The reward was paid off, as his second cleared the hazard and he hit a perfect chip for his second eagle in three holes. He gave one shot back at 16 but made a solid up-and-in 17 and a routine par at 18.

.@PReedGolf extends his lead to five after recording his second eagle of the day on No. 15. #themasters pic.twitter.com/U0xRtG52q7 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

McIlroy got off to a terrific start that included a chip-in eagle at 8 and turned in five-under 31. He scrambled through the back nine and made a par from the azaleas behind the 13th green before making birdies at 15 and 18 for 65. McIlroy is seeking to become the sixth player in golf history to win each of the four modern major championships. He'd join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods.

.@McIlroyRory chips in for eagle on No. 8 and moves into a tie for the lead with Patrick Reed at 9-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/h30vo4zWU7 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

McIlroy's 65 was matched by Rickie Fowler, who is -9, and Spaniard Jon Rahm, who is a shot further back at -8.

Australian Marc Leishman entered the round closes to Reed, as he was just two back at -7, but Leishman did not manage a birdie all day and shot a one-over 73. Henrik Stenson started the day -5 and shot two-under 70 but finds himself seven back.

Jordan Spieth led after Thursday with a six-under 66 but could only manage a 71, a round that saw him lose considerable ground on a day of terrific scoring. Spieth enters Sundy at -5 and is eight strokes back. He'll play Sunday with his good friend Justin Thomas, who shot 70 to join Spieth at -5.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson shot 68 to finish at -6, where he's joined by Tommy Fleetwood, who shot 66 despite bogeying 18. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is one further back at -4 after a 71.

Tiger Woods teed off early on Saturday and began the day at +4. He got off to another disappointing start, bogeying the 1st after a perfect drive and dropping another shot at the par-5 2nd. He is just even par on the par 5's this week. Woods would play the rest of the round in -2 to shoot even-par 72. He is 18 shots behind Reed.

If Woods' start was disappointing, Phil Mickelson's was downright disastrous. His drive at 1 finished in the trees right of the fairway, and he whiffed on his second while attempting to hit a miracle escape shot. When all was said and done, it was a triple-bogey 7, his second triple of the week. Mickelson did make an eagle on 8 after hitting driver off the deck for his second and would end up shooting two-over 74. He is +7 heading into Sunday.

Masters 2018: Phil Mickelson | 1st Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/BmyKcRcbYH — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2018

Reed's great play through three rounds gives him a chance to challenge the Masters scoring record of 18-under 270, shared by Jordan Spieth (2015) and Tiger Woods (1997). If Reed is able to shoot a fourth straight round in the 60's, he will become the first player in Masters tournament history to shoot four sub-70 rounds in a single tournament.