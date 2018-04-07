Patrick Reed is looking sharp at day three of the Masters.

Reed made two eagles on the back nine Saturday to continue his stellar play at Augusta.

Reed's first eagle came at the 13th hole, after he hit a perfect long-iron approach to about 15 feet. He curled in a left-to-right putt to get to -13 and push his lead to four.

The second eagle was a little bit less conventional. He missed a drive on 15 and left himself 268 yards in, then took somewhat of a risk by pulling three wood. His approach missed short-right, but he hit a perfect pitch that went in dead center. That got him to -15 and pushed his lead to five strokes, though he did make bogey on the next hole.

.@PReedGolf extends his lead to five after recording his second eagle of the day on No. 15. #themasters pic.twitter.com/U0xRtG52q7 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

Reed has played the par 5's tremendously this week—he is now -13 on the 12 par 5's he's played at Augusta. He'll take the lead heading into the final round.