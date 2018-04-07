Watch: Patrick Reed Makes Two Eagles on the Back Nine Saturday at the Masters

Reed continues his lead in the tournament.

By Jenna West
April 07, 2018

Patrick Reed is looking sharp at day three of the Masters. 

Reed made two eagles on the back nine Saturday to continue his stellar play at Augusta.

Reed's first eagle came at the 13th hole, after he hit a perfect long-iron approach to about 15 feet. He curled in a left-to-right putt to get to -13 and push his lead to four. 

The second eagle was a little bit less conventional. He missed a drive on 15 and left himself 268 yards in, then took somewhat of a risk by pulling three wood. His approach missed short-right, but he hit a perfect pitch that went in dead center. That got him to -15 and pushed his lead to five strokes, though he did make bogey on the next hole.

Reed has played the par 5's tremendously this week—he is now -13 on the 12 par 5's he's played at Augusta. He'll take the lead heading into the final round. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now