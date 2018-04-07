Phil Mickelson's third round at the Masters got off to an inauspicious start. His drive on the 1st hole found the bushes right of the fairway, and he legitimately whiffed when trying to hit a miracle punch through the trees. He wound up making a triple-bogey 7, his second triple of the week.

Things got way better at the 8th. Lefty's drive found the fairway, and he elected to go driver off the deck with his second in an effort to hit a low running bullet that'd climb onto the green in two. He executed it to perfection and left himself under 10 feet for eagle.

Masters 2018: Phil Mickelson | 8th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/j8NZqBWm2Y — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2018

Phil would go on to sink the eagle putt to get two of the three shots back that he dropped at the first.

Mickelson came into Augusta with momentum off some really solid play this year, but this Masters simply hasn't panned out as he'd planned. But that eagle on 8 will be one he won't soon forget.