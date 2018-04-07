The Masters hasn't been so kind to Phil Mickelson this year. Lefty came to Augusta with a bunch of momentum off the heels of really strong play this season and opened with a two-under 70, but he show 79 on Friday to fall out of contention.

On Saturday, Mickelson's opening tee shot found the trees right of the fairway. He didn't appear to have enough room to make a full swing, but we all know that will never stop Phil. He tried a miracle punch-out and caught a piece of the tree on the downswing, leading to a good old-fashioned whiff.

Masters 2018: Phil Mickelson | 1st Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/BmyKcRcbYH — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2018

He would play a more conservative punch on the next hole but needed four to get it in from there, leading to a triple-bogey 7. It was his second triple of the tournament, as he made a similarly disastrous 7 on the 9th on Friday.

Here's hoping the rest of Mickelson's round will go a little smoother, and that he is able to make contact each and every time he swings.