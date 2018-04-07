Watch: Tiger Woods Meets Fan Battling Cancer at the Masters

Tiger Woods met a fan battling cancer at the Masters on Thursday thanks to the power of social media.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 07, 2018

Jordan Miller's stepdad, Shane Caldwell, dreamed of attending the Masters and meeting Tiger Woods. 

After a family friend got tickets for Caldwell, who is battling Stage 4 lung cancer, Miller told Yahoo Sports that she thought, "What are the chances these two are going to be in the same place at the same time again?"

So she set to work making the meetup happen by sending out a Facebook post that led to a tweet asking for help to make her stepdad's dream of meeting Woods come true. 

On Thursday, the first day of the Masters, Caldwell met Woods.  

Woods signed his glove and took it off, heading over to the group.

They chatted briefly as he gave the glove to Caldwell. 

Miller shared a video following his meetup with Woods. 

What a great moment for Caldwell, and job well done Twitter. 

