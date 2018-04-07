Tiger Woods met a fan battling cancer at the Masters on Thursday thanks to the power of social media.

Jordan Miller's stepdad, Shane Caldwell, dreamed of attending the Masters and meeting Tiger Woods.

After a family friend got tickets for Caldwell, who is battling Stage 4 lung cancer, Miller told Yahoo Sports that she thought, "What are the chances these two are going to be in the same place at the same time again?"

So she set to work making the meetup happen by sending out a Facebook post that led to a tweet asking for help to make her stepdad's dream of meeting Woods come true.

PLEASE RETWEET!! I need help making my step dads dream of meeting @TigerWoods come true. He has stage 4 lung cancer and is very sick. This would mean the absolute world to him. Please help me make this happen for him 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/m7xRCi5NKr — Jordan Miller (@jordsierra27) April 1, 2018

On Thursday, the first day of the Masters, Caldwell met Woods.

Woods signed his glove and took it off, heading over to the group.

In case anyone didn’t see the video footage! ♥️♥️ credit to @CBSSportsNet for the video 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/bicAhYmJWG — Jordan Miller (@jordsierra27) April 7, 2018

They chatted briefly as he gave the glove to Caldwell.

Miller shared a video following his meetup with Woods.

This. This right here is all I wanted😭♥️😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/4zHUvtAX0k — Jordan Miller (@jordsierra27) April 5, 2018

What a great moment for Caldwell, and job well done Twitter.