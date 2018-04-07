Tiger Woods shot an even-par 72 in the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

He now sits in 42nd at four over total.

Woods played with Ian Poulter, teeing off at 10:40 a.m. Woods got off to another disappointing start, bogeying the first hole after a perfect drive and also bogeying the par-5 2nd. He would bounce back with birdies at the par-3 6th and the 8th to turn in even-par 36.

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 11th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/PMk9k3JITx — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2018

Tiger got some redemption at the short pat-3 12th after he found the water there on each of the first two days. Tiger hit a sweet approach within 12 feet but could not get the putt to drop. He made par.

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 12th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/OIuQ1RegXI — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2018

On the 13th hole, he hit into the pine straw right of the fairway but elected to go for the green in two anyway. His second finished short left of the green but he couldn't get it up and down for par.

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 13th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/N4nfu7Q9Wy — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2018

Woods' struggles on the par 5's this week continued on 15, as he hit a wedge shot over the green and couldn't get up and in for par. He has now played 12 par 5's this week and is just even par. He would bounce back with a birdie at 16 and finished with routine pars at 17 and 18.

Poulter finished the day at 2-over par with a 74. He now sits in 52nd at seven over.