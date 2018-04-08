How to apply for 2019 Masters tickets

Landing tickets to the Masters is similar to trying to land tickets to Hamilton on Broadway. Sometimes it takes a little bit of luck.

If you're interested in landing tickets to attend the 2019 Masters, you have to create an account over at Tickets.masters.com. You create an account and a link will be sent for you to activate your account.

The application will ask for simple details like your name, address and email. Applicants must also submit the last four digits of their social security number. You must be 21 years of age or older to apply for tickets.

Submitting an application does not guarantee tickets.

The lottery opens in early May. No deadline has been announced yet. The deadline for 2018 tickets was June 1, 2017.

More information regarding the 2019 Masters Tournament will be posted on Masters.com in April 2018.