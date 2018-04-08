Watch: Charley Hoffman Hits Hole In One On The 16th at the Masters

Charley Hoffman hit a hole in one on the 16th hole at the Masters and then celebrated.

Hoffman was paired with Tony Finau, who almost injured his ankle while celebrating an ace during the Par-3 Contest last week. He entered the final day of competition 1-over for the tournament.

He was three-under before his hole in one.

Watch the hole in one below:

This is the same hole that Matt Kuchar pulled off a hole in one during the 2017 Masters tournament.