Watch: Charley Hoffman Hits Hole In One On The 16th at the Masters

Charley Hoffman hit a hole in one on the 16th hole at the Masters and celebrated like a mad man.

By Chris Chavez
April 08, 2018

Hoffman was paired with Tony Finau, who almost injured his ankle while celebrating an ace during the Par-3 Contest last week. He entered the final day of competition 1-over for the tournament.

He was three-under before his hole in one.

Watch the hole in one below:

This is the same hole that Matt Kuchar pulled off a hole in one during the 2017 Masters tournament.

