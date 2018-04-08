Phil Mickelson Shoots Five-Under 67 in Final Round of the Masters

Phil Mickelson shot a five-under 67 on Sunday the Masters to finish at two over par total. 

By Daniel Rapaport
April 08, 2018

Phil Mickelson finished the Masters off in style with a five-under 67 on Sunday at Augusta National. He finished the tournament at two over par total. 

Lefty got off to a hot start in his final round, making three straight birdies at 2, 3 and 4. He would give two of those back with bogeys at at 8 and 11 before finishing with a flurry. He birdied the par-5 13th then made eagle at the par-5 15th, his second eagle of the tournament. 

He picked up another shot with a birdie at 17 then made a an up-and-down par on 18 for 67. 

Mickelson, 47, came into the year's first major riding momentum stemming from strong play so far this season. He opened with a two-under 70 on Thursday but followed that up with a 79 on Friday that featured a triple bogey and a double. Going out as one of the first groups on Saturday, he shot a two-over 74 despite a triple-bogey on 1 that featured a whiff on his second shot. 

Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, was in a tie for 35th when he finished and will finish well back of the eventual champion.  

