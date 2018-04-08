Tiger Woods made his first eagle of the week during his final round of the Masters on the 15th hole.

Woods hit a strong drive down the right side of the fairway then hit a 223-yard long iron approach to 29 feet. He then curled in a left-to-right putt for eagle, which got him to -3 for the day and +1 for the tournament.

Watch the highlight below:

Woods finished his third round with a 72 on Saturday. Patrick Reed held a three-shot lead going into Sunday.