Watch: Tiger Woods Makes His First Eagle of the Masters on the 15th

Tiger Woods made his first eagle of the season on the par-5 15th on Sunday at the Masters.

By Chris Chavez
April 08, 2018

Tiger Woods made his first eagle of the week during his final round of the Masters on the 15th hole.

Woods hit a strong drive down the right side of the fairway then hit a 223-yard long iron approach to 29 feet. He then curled in a left-to-right putt for eagle, which got him to -3 for the day and +1 for the tournament. 

Watch the highlight below:

Woods finished his third round with a 72 on Saturday. Patrick Reed held a three-shot lead going into Sunday.

