Tiger Woods Shoots Three-Under 69 in Final Round at the Masters

Tiger Woods shot a three-under 69 in his final round on Sunday at the Masters. 

By Daniel Rapaport
April 08, 2018

Tiger Woods' disappointing Masters finished on a positive note, as he shot a three-under 69 on Sunday to finish the tournament at one over overall. 

Woods got off to a better star in his final round, playing the first two holes in one-under before making a bogey at 3. He would make up that bogey at the next hole with a birdie at the par-3 4th after hitting the hole with his tee shot. 

He added another birdie at 8 after a nifty pitch that stopped within six feet of the hole. 

After a perfect drive at 9—and that was a common theme on Sunday, as Woods hit a number of ideal tee shots—Tiger's approach landed below the hole and spun all the way off the green. He hit another good pitch than missed a short part putt to turn in even-par 36. 

His round could have been much better but for a number of short missed putts. He missed from within 10 feet at 1, 3, twice at 7 and on 18. 

The highlight of his day came at 15, where he made his first eagle of the tournament on a 29 foot left-to-right putt. 

Woods would add another birdie at 17 but finished with a three-putt bogey at 18. He was in a tie for 30th when he finished and will finish well back of the eventual champion. 

