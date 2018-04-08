Tiger Woods Shoots Three-Under 69 in Final Round at the Masters

Tiger Woods' disappointing Masters finished on a positive note, as he shot a three-under 69 on Sunday to finish the tournament at one over overall.

Woods got off to a better star in his final round, playing the first two holes in one-under before making a bogey at 3. He would make up that bogey at the next hole with a birdie at the par-3 4th after hitting the hole with his tee shot.

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 2nd Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/dOp1dO3lC8 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

He added another birdie at 8 after a nifty pitch that stopped within six feet of the hole.

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 4th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/zcvW4JznSU — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

After a perfect drive at 9—and that was a common theme on Sunday, as Woods hit a number of ideal tee shots—Tiger's approach landed below the hole and spun all the way off the green. He hit another good pitch than missed a short part putt to turn in even-par 36.

His round could have been much better but for a number of short missed putts. He missed from within 10 feet at 1, 3, twice at 7 and on 18.

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 8th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/54shD4RDig — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 13th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/Mz6Y4SLntd — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

The highlight of his day came at 15, where he made his first eagle of the tournament on a 29 foot left-to-right putt.

.@TigerWoods records his first eagle of the Tournament on No. 15 in the final round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/ykAqxyNo7F — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

Woods would add another birdie at 17 but finished with a three-putt bogey at 18. He was in a tie for 30th when he finished and will finish well back of the eventual champion.