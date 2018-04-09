This is What Tony Finau's Gruesome Ankle Injury Looks Like

How in the world did he play with this??

By Nihal Kolur
April 09, 2018

Tony Finau had a rollercoaster week.

After he dislocated his ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one at the Par 3 Contest, Finau promptly popped it back in place and shot a 4-under 68 in the first round of the Masters. 

Surely a fluke, right? How can a golfer play at the Masters with an injured ankle, let alone succeed in Augusta?

When Finau shot a 66 in the final round to finish tied for 10th in the tournament, many assumed his ankle injury really wasn't that serious. But on Monday, a photo of Finau's foot surfaced, and let's just say it doesn't look good.

Maybe seek some medical attention, Tony. At least before next year's Masters, which he will likely participate in.

Take a bow, Tony.

 

