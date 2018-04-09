This is What Tony Finau's Gruesome Ankle Injury Looks Like

Tony Finau had a rollercoaster week.

After he dislocated his ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one at the Par 3 Contest, Finau promptly popped it back in place and shot a 4-under 68 in the first round of the Masters.

Surely a fluke, right? How can a golfer play at the Masters with an injured ankle, let alone succeed in Augusta?

When Finau shot a 66 in the final round to finish tied for 10th in the tournament, many assumed his ankle injury really wasn't that serious. But on Monday, a photo of Finau's foot surfaced, and let's just say it doesn't look good.

This is what @TonyFinauGolf is managing five days post-injury.

And for the record: instinctively firing that bone right back into position, finishing the Par 3, then playing lights out @TheMasters, is straight badass material. pic.twitter.com/6ech5mQJaJ — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) April 9, 2018

Maybe seek some medical attention, Tony. At least before next year's Masters, which he will likely participate in.

What a week 💯 Top 10 in my @TheMasters debut! It was an eventful week!

Hole in One ✔️

Failed Celebration ✔️

Adversity ✔️

2 rounds in the 60s ✔️

2019 Masters invite ✔️

I believe we find out most about who we are through adversity.

Thanks for the well wishes all week! pic.twitter.com/HEHQPZ0CYW — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) April 9, 2018

Take a bow, Tony.