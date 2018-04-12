Tiger Woods will play in the U.S. Open for the first time since 2015, as the three-time U.S. Open champion has officially committed to this year's tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.

Woods won the U.S. Open by a record 15 strokes at Pebble Beach in 2000, then won at Bethpage Black in 2002 and famously triumphed at Torrey Pines in 2008 while dealing with a torn up knee and broken leg.

His last start in an U.S. Open came in 2015 at Chambers Bay, when he shot 80-76 to miss the cut at +16. It was his worst performance ever at major, as he beat only three players who completed 36 holes and was a shell of the player who won 14 major championships.

Woods finished in a tie for 17th the last time the U.S. Open was at Shinnecock, in 2004. Woods finished at +10 that week, while Retief Goosen won with a score of four-under 276.

Woods played in his first major since the 2015 PGA at last week's Masters, where he finished in a tie for 32nd at one over par. Since returning to the PGA Tour after a yearlong absence to have spinal fusion surgery, Woods has made six cuts in seven events and has managed two top-5 finishes.

It is not clear what tournaments Woods will play before the U.S. Open, which begins on June 14. He has yet to announce his upcoming schedule, though he is expected to play in The Players Championship from May 10-13. There is speculation that he might also play in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, which is the week before The Players.