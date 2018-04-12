After a thrilling finish to the Masters, the PGA Tour is back in action this week at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

Here's how you can watch the tournament.

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 3-6 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 3-6 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)