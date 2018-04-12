How to Watch the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town: Tee Times, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. 

By Daniel Rapaport
April 12, 2018

After a thrilling finish to the Masters, the PGA Tour is back in action this week at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. 

For a full preview of the Heritage, including field analysis, odds, course information and predictions, we've got you covered. For a full list of tee times, click here

Here's how you can watch the tournament. 

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 3-6 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 3-6 p.m. ET

Live streamGolf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live streamGolf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live streamGolf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

