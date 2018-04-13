Bryson DeChambeau made seven birdies and an eagle en route to a seven-under 64 on Friday, and the 24-year-old American's two-day total of -10 gives him a one-shot lead into the weekend at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town. Ian Poulter and Si Woo Kim are one shot behind at -9, while first-round leader Rory Sabbatini, Chesson Hadley, Brandt Snedeker and Luke List are in a tie for 4th at -8.

For a full leaderboard, click here. Here's how some notable names in the field fared over the first two rounds. The cut was even par.

Billy Horschel -7

Matt Kuchar -6

Cameron Smith -6

Xander Schauffele -6

Kevin Kisner -5

Dustin Johnson -4

Patrick Cantlay -3

Matthew Fitzpatrick -2

Zach Johnson -2

Jason Dufner +1

Marc Leishman +1

Paul Casey +4

Tyrell Hatton +4

Here are three quick takeaways from the action at the beautiful Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Ian Poulter continues his fine form

Poulter won two weeks ago at the Houston Open and has put himself in position to challenge for a second title in three weeks. Poulter fired a bogey-free 64 on Friday and shared the lead with Si Woo Kim for the majority of the afternoon before DeChambeau made four late birdies to grab the advantage heading into Saturday. His putting stroke looks as good as anyone in the world's, and it makes you wonder why he waited so long to switch back to the putter he used at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah. Since he switched back to that trusty flatstick, he finished t5 at the Match Play, won in Houston, made the cut at the Masters and is now -9 through two rounds at Harbour Town.

Poulter's passion is undeniable, but he's one of the more controversial players of this generation. We took an in-depth look at why that is, and whether the vehement criticism he faces is warranted.

Paul Casey's consecutive made-cut streak ends at 29

Paul Casey entered this week with the longest made-cut streak on Tour at 29, but he shot a four-over 75 on Thursday and couldn't take it low enough Friday to continue the streak. The streak ends just 113 tournaments short of Tiger Woods' record of 142 cuts made in a row, a streak that lasted for over seven years. During that period, he won 36 tournaments and eight major championships...without missing a single cut. Just another Tiger stat that makes you shake your head.

The longest current streak now belongs to Matt Kuchar, who made his 27th consecutive weekend this week. After Kuchar is Brooks Koepka (18), Jon Rahm (16), Justin Thomas (16), Dustin Johnson (16) and Adam Hadwin (15).

Poor Kelly Kraft

Here's one you don't see every day. Former U.S. Amateur champion Kelly Kraft got one of the unluckiest breaks you'll ever see today and probably ended up missing the cut because of it. His tee shot on the par-3 14th struck what he described as a "giant black bird" and found the water. He and his playing partners didn't know how to proceed, so they asked a rules official, who brought the bad news: Kraft wouldn't get to re-hit the shot. The explanation, per PGATour.com: “The big difference is a bird is a God-made object. Whereas a telephone wire is man-made." He ended up making a double bogey and missed the cut by one shot. Chalk it up to Friday the 13th?

​For those concerned, the bird was apparently unharmed.