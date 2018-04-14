PETA Throws Shade At Golfer Kelly Kraft For Hitting Bird, Missing Cut

'Practice, practice, practice,' PETA reminds Kelly Kraft.

By Jenna West
April 14, 2018

Golfer Kelly Kraft missed the cut at the RBC Heritage Friday after hitting a bird, and PETA did not hold back on whether Kraft or the bird was responsible.

"PETA is glad the bird is OK and sorry Kelly Kraft didn't advance," PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a statement to USA Today, "but that's not the bird's fault."

"Of course, he would have advanced if he'd played better on other holes -- so practice, practice, practice."

Kraft's ball hit a bird in flight on the 14th hole, causing the ball to drop into the water. The golfer made double bogey and finished at 1-over par, missing the cut by a stroke.

PETA also wanted to remind golf patrons of an important precaution to take if the incident should happen again.

"To tournament holders: If animals are ever injured, they must be taken to a veteranarian right away."

