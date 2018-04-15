Jon Rahm Captures Open de Espana for Fifth Professional Title

Jon Rahm fired a final-round 67 to win the Open de Espana by two shots over Paul Dunne. 

By Daniel Rapaport
April 15, 2018

Spaniard Jon Rahm (-20) fired a final-round 67 to win the Open de Espana by two shots over Paul Dunne. It's the 23 year old's fifth professional title and third European title, but it's the first time he has won as a professional on Spanish soil. 

Jon Rahm -20
Paul Dunne -18
Nacho Elvira -17
George Coetzee -16
Marc Warren -15
Jorge Campillo -15
Brett Rumford -15
Henric Sturehed -15

Rahm entered the final round two shots behind Dunne but quickly erased the deficit with a birdie-birdie start. His biggest challenge on the day came from another Spaniard, Nacho Elvira, who made back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 to get within one of the world No. 4. But Elvira found the water on 17 while Rahm was in the midst of making a routine birdie on 18, and that was all the difference. 

Rahm entered the week as the clear favorite, as he was the only top-20 player in the world rankings who teed it up this week. Rafa Cabrera-Bello was the only other player ranked in the top 50 in the field. 

Rahm's victory at the Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid sees him join a number of Spanish golfing legends who have won the country's national title. Seve Ballesteros won the tournament twice, while Sergio Garcia and Miguel Angel Jimenez also won this title.

Rahm has now finished in the top 5 in 17 of his 43 professional starts, a staggering 39.5% clip.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)