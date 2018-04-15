Spaniard Jon Rahm (-20) fired a final-round 67 to win the Open de Espana by two shots over Paul Dunne. It's the 23 year old's fifth professional title and third European title, but it's the first time he has won as a professional on Spanish soil.

Jon Rahm -20

Paul Dunne -18

Nacho Elvira -17

George Coetzee -16

Marc Warren -15

Jorge Campillo -15

Brett Rumford -15

Henric Sturehed -15

Rahm entered the final round two shots behind Dunne but quickly erased the deficit with a birdie-birdie start. His biggest challenge on the day came from another Spaniard, Nacho Elvira, who made back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 to get within one of the world No. 4. But Elvira found the water on 17 while Rahm was in the midst of making a routine birdie on 18, and that was all the difference.

Rahm entered the week as the clear favorite, as he was the only top-20 player in the world rankings who teed it up this week. Rafa Cabrera-Bello was the only other player ranked in the top 50 in the field.

Rahm's victory at the Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid sees him join a number of Spanish golfing legends who have won the country's national title. Seve Ballesteros won the tournament twice, while Sergio Garcia and Miguel Angel Jimenez also won this title.

Rahm has now finished in the top 5 in 17 of his 43 professional starts, a staggering 39.5% clip.