A fire caused substantial damage to the clubhouse at the elite National Golf Links of America club in Southampton, N.Y., on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before noon, according to 27east.com, and more than 100 fireman from multiple local fire departments were called to the scene. The fire caused "extensive damage" to the east portion of the clubhouse, according to Southampton Fire Department Public Information Officer Don King.

National Golf Links, a highly exclusive club situated in the Hamptons on Long Island, is widely considered to be one of the finest courses in the world. It ranked No. 5 on Golf.com's most recent rating of the top 100 courses in the United States.

The club was founded in 1908 and is adjacent to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, the site of this year's U.S. Open championship.

The blaze was fully contained by 2:30 p.m on Wednesday, according to King. A few minor injuries were sustained but none required medical attention.