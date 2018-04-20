While Sunday at this year's Masters didn't go as Rory McIlroy had planned, the 28-year-old Northern Irishman has no doubts that he will one day slip on the green jacket.

"It'll happen," McIlroy told CNN's Shane O'Donoghue. "I truly believe it'll happen.

"I play that golf course well enough, I've five top 10s in a row. I've given myself the chance, it didn't quite work out but the more I keep putting myself in those positions, sooner or later it is going to happen for me."

The Masters is the only major championship that McIlroy has not won, and he put himself in position to complete the modern career Grand Slam two weeks ago at Augusta when he entered the final round just three-strokes behind eventual champion Patrick Reed. Despite riding momentum from a third-round 65 and expressing supreme confidence heading into the final round, McIlroy struggled with his putting and was not a factor coming down the stretch. He closed with a two-over 74 that left him six strokes behind Reed in a tie for 5th.

Should the four-time major champion eventually win the Masters, he will join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship. Perhaps the potential for such a momentous achievement played a part in McIlroy's struggles in that final round.

"I got onto that first tee, and I was quite nervous. Even though I was three behind, I still felt like there was a little bit of pressure there for some reason," McIlroy told CNN's Shane O'Donoghue. "I just couldn't get into my rhythm like I could the first three days."

McIlroy's near-miss at Augusta two weeks ago wasn't the first time he's had a chance to win at this season's first major. He took a four-stroke lead into the final round in 2011 before famously collapsing on the back nine en route to an eight-over 80. McIlroy cites that difficult day as a turning point in his career, and he won the very next major when he won by eight strokes at the U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club.

McIlroy's next chance to win a major comes at June's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.