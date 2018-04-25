Shane Caldwell, who fulfilled his dream of meeting Tiger Woods at the Masters this April died Monday after battling cancer. He was 52.

According to The State, doctors told the Caldwell family that the Stage 4 lung cancer was "too aggressive to fight," and Caldwell opted to stop treatment. His oncologist said he probably had two to three months left, but Caldwell died just 13 days later.

My angel. Fly high, my sweet superman. 9/16/65-4/23/18 pic.twitter.com/qFpGt37elc — Jordan Miller (@jordsierra27) April 24, 2018

Caldwell got the meeting with Woods after his stepdaughter, Jordan Miller, used the power of the internet.

On the first day of the Masters, Caldwell met Woods.

Woods signed his glove and took it off, heading over to the group. They chatted briefly as he gave the glove to Caldwell.

In case anyone didn’t see the video footage! ♥️♥️ credit to @CBSSportsNet for the video 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/bicAhYmJWG — Jordan Miller (@jordsierra27) April 7, 2018

Caldwell's story quickly spread through social media.

According to The State, Miller said until his death, Caldwell was still showing off the autographed glove to everyone.

"It gave him hope to see the love that was shown to him," Miller said.