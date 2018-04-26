Wait What, Phil Mickelson Throws Right-Handed and Has a Cannon?

Phil Mickelson has an absolute rocket of an arm, which I did not expect at all. 

By Daniel Rapaport
April 26, 2018

The NFL draft kicks off in a few hours, which means the Browns will put a merciful end to all the speculation as to who they'll take with the number one pick. They're widely expected to take a quarterback, and Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have emerged as the two guys most likely to go first overall. 

I'd like to introduce another quarterback to the conversation: Phil Mickelson. Check out Lefty, who throws a football righty, absolutely slinging it during a casual moment on the course. 

In the spirit of the draft, here's the official... 

Phil Mickelson scouting report 

Pros: Rocket arm, ideal measurables (6'3'', 200 pounds), experienced winner, extremely smart, very rich 
Cons: Age (47), not what you'd call mobile 

Looks like a late-round steal to me. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)