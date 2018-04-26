The NFL draft kicks off in a few hours, which means the Browns will put a merciful end to all the speculation as to who they'll take with the number one pick. They're widely expected to take a quarterback, and Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have emerged as the two guys most likely to go first overall.

I'd like to introduce another quarterback to the conversation: Phil Mickelson. Check out Lefty, who throws a football righty, absolutely slinging it during a casual moment on the course.

Phil Mickelson is a righty and has a CANNON, apparentlypic.twitter.com/6fyOeZ9js0 — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 26, 2018

In the spirit of the draft, here's the official...

Phil Mickelson scouting report

Pros: Rocket arm, ideal measurables (6'3'', 200 pounds), experienced winner, extremely smart, very rich

Cons: Age (47), not what you'd call mobile

Looks like a late-round steal to me.