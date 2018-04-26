Tiger Woods will make his first start since the Masters at next week's Wells Fargo Championship, according to the Golf Channel.

Tiger Woods will tee it up next week in Charlotte for the @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/gUKZrWexZM — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) April 26, 2018

The Wells Fargo Championship will be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. It was the site of last year's PGA Championship, which was won by Justin Thomas. Woods has won the event once previously, in 2007, but has not played in it since 2012.

It will be Woods' seventh PGA Tour event since he returned from a year-long absence to have spinal fusion surgery. He has made the cut in five of six events and has two top-5 finishes, as the Valspar Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Most recently, he finished in a tie for 32nd at the Masters.

Woods is also expected to play in The PLAYERS Championship the week after the Wells Fargo, though he has not yet officially committed to that event. Should he tee it up in back-to-back weeks, it will be the third time he has done so this season—he played the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic in back-to-back weeks, then competed in the Valspar Championship the week before the Arnold Palmer.

Woods is currently 50th in the FedEx Cup standings and is ranked 91st in the Official World Golf Ranking.