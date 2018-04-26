Nepalese Teenage Golfer Gets Private Lessons From Tiger Woods

The 18-year-old Pratima Sherpa hopes to become Nepal's first woman professional golfer.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 26, 2018

Tiger Woods spent Tuesday giving a junior clinic at his home course, Medalist GC, in Jupiter Florida, and one attendee came from Nepal: Pratima Sherpa. 

The 18-year-old has lived all her life in a shed off the Royal Nepal Golf Club in Nepal, and she hopes to become the country's first woman professional golfer, reports ESPN who spent the day with her and Woods. 

During the day, Sherpa had a private lesson with Woods prior to the clinic where she used his clubs and got tips from the pro. 

"Pratima is simply incredible," Woods wrote in an email to ESPN. "I read her story and I was amazed. The chance to meet her and talk to her was really inspiring. It was great to witness her journey and to see the happiness she exudes."

Woods also took to Twitter to praise Sherpa. 

Sherpa was in the United States for the premier of an ESPN film made about her life. 

