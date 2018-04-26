Tiger Woods spent Tuesday giving a junior clinic at his home course, Medalist GC, in Jupiter Florida, and one attendee came from Nepal: Pratima Sherpa.

The 18-year-old has lived all her life in a shed off the Royal Nepal Golf Club in Nepal, and she hopes to become the country's first woman professional golfer, reports ESPN who spent the day with her and Woods.

During the day, Sherpa had a private lesson with Woods prior to the clinic where she used his clubs and got tips from the pro.

"Pratima is simply incredible," Woods wrote in an email to ESPN. "I read her story and I was amazed. The chance to meet her and talk to her was really inspiring. It was great to witness her journey and to see the happiness she exudes."

Woods also took to Twitter to praise Sherpa.

Inspiring day working with my @TGRFound team and meeting Pratima Sherpa, an amazing young woman from Nepal. We can all learn from her perseverance, hard work and determination. pic.twitter.com/rV5KAtKzzl — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 24, 2018

Sherpa was in the United States for the premier of an ESPN film made about her life.