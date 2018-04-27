Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson Are Celebrating Birdies By Slapping Each Other in the Face

The team of Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson are celebrating birdies this week by...slapping each other in the face. 

By Daniel Rapaport
April 27, 2018

The PGA Tour event this week, the Zurich Classic, is the one non-Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup tournament of the year that features a team format. Players get to choose their partners, which results in guys who genuinely like each other getting to play together and chase that cash together. 

As any weekend warrior knows, having a handshake with your buddy/teammate—or at least a way to celebrate a good shot or putt—is absolutely essential to team morale. Some classics include the fist bump (somewhat lazy), the chest-bump (somewhat extra) or the good ol' fashioned high-five. 

Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson are teaming up this week, and they've opted to celebrate birdies by...slapping each other in the face. 

And we're not talking just one or two slaps per day, mind you. These are two of the top 25 players in the world, and they've combined for 12 birdies through the first two days. Kuch and Bubba, both 39 years old and still slapping people in the face apparently, combined to shoot a five-under 67 in alternate shot on Friday. It was the lowest round of the day, and they were just four back of the lead at the time of writing. 

Is this weird? Funny? Cathartic? You decide. 

