Watch: Justin Thomas Helps Out With Marriage Proposal During Wells Fargo Practice Round

Justin Thomas is a man of the people.

By Nihal Kolur
May 02, 2018

Justin Thomas is more than just a world class golfer. He's also a man of the people.

At the Wells Fargo Championship, Thomas approached a couple on the first tee of his practice round. He then briefly exchanged small talk with them before handing over a golf ball marked "Will you?" Seconds later, the bride-to-be's boyfriend kneeled down on one knee and took out an engagement ring from his pocket. 

After an emotional moment, Thomas joined in on a group hug and ended his interaction with a couple pictures.

Well done, JT. And kudos to the groom for being creative. It sure beats the cliché stadium proposal.

The Wells Fargo Championship starts on Thursday.

