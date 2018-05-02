Justin Thomas is more than just a world class golfer. He's also a man of the people.

At the Wells Fargo Championship, Thomas approached a couple on the first tee of his practice round. He then briefly exchanged small talk with them before handing over a golf ball marked "Will you?" Seconds later, the bride-to-be's boyfriend kneeled down on one knee and took out an engagement ring from his pocket.

SHE SAID YES.@JustinThomas34 helped a couple at @WellsFargoGolf create a memory that will last a lifetime. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/QvdCdRtmC7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 2, 2018

After an emotional moment, Thomas joined in on a group hug and ended his interaction with a couple pictures.

Well done, JT. And kudos to the groom for being creative. It sure beats the cliché stadium proposal.

The Wells Fargo Championship starts on Thursday.