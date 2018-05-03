How to Watch the Wells Fargo Championship: Tee Times, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch the Wells Fargo Championship at the Oaks Course at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 03, 2018

The PGA Tour heads to North Carolina for the Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. 

For a full preview of the tournament, including field analysis, odds, course information and predictions, we've got you covered. For a full list of tee times, click here

After a weekend of team play, the Tour is once again back to the 72-stroke play format. Fifteen of the top 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking will play this weekend, along with No. 93 Tiger Woods. 

Here's how you can watch the tournament. 

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 1-5 p.m. ET

Live streamGolf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 1-5 p.m. ET

Live streamGolf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 12-1:45 p.m. ET, CBS 2-5 p.m.

Live streamGolf Channel (12-1:45 p.m. p.m. ET ET), CBS (2-5 p.m. ET)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 12-1:45 p.m. ET, CBS 2-5 p.m.

Live streamGolf Channel (12-1:45 p.m. ET), CBS (2-5 p.m. ET)

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)