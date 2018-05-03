The PGA Tour heads to North Carolina for the Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

For a full preview of the tournament, including field analysis, odds, course information and predictions, we've got you covered. For a full list of tee times, click here.

After a weekend of team play, the Tour is once again back to the 72-stroke play format. Fifteen of the top 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking will play this weekend, along with No. 93 Tiger Woods.

Here's how you can watch the tournament.

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 1-5 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 1-5 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 12-1:45 p.m. ET, CBS 2-5 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel (12-1:45 p.m. p.m. ET ET), CBS (2-5 p.m. ET)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 12-1:45 p.m. ET, CBS 2-5 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel (12-1:45 p.m. ET), CBS (2-5 p.m. ET)