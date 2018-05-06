Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Grouped Together at Players Championship

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler will be playing together for the first two days at The Players Championship. 

By Daniel Rapaport
May 06, 2018

Tiger Woods draws a massive crowd each and every time he plays on the PGA Tour, but next week's gallery at The Players Championship will be even bigger than normal. That's because he'll be grouped with longtime rival-turned-friend Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler. 

Tee times have not been released yet, but The Players has announced a number of groupings already. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth is another threesome that will be sure to draw a lot of eyeballs. 

Woods and Mickelson raised some eyebrows when they played a practice round together before the Masters, as the two legends have historically had a less-than-friendly relationship, but Woods said that both players have warmed to each other as they advance well into their 40's. Mickelson and Fowler are friends and play non-Tour rounds together frequently, and the two have teamed up in the Ryder Cup in the past. 

Woods has won The Players twice (2001, 2013), while Mickelson (2007) and Fowler (2015) have each won it once. 

 

More Golf

