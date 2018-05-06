Tiger Woods failed to make a birdie or eagle for just the sixth time in a non-major event as a professional on Sunday, as he missed a number of short putts en route to a three-over 74 in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Woods's round got off to an inauspicious start, as his drive on the long par-4 1st missed badly to the left. He then found a greenside bunker and hit a nice shot to six feet, but missed the putt for an opening bogey. It was a sign of things to come, as Woods looked uncomfortable on Quail Hollow Club's greens virtually all day, and all week, really.

After a par at 2, he missed another seven-footer on the third to drop to two-over for the day and one-over for the tournament. He didn't give himself many looks at birdie on the rest of the front nine, but looked to have a good chance to get one at the par-5 10th after his second shot finished just over the green. That left a straightforward pitch back uphill, and he hit a fine enough effort that rolled to about four feet. His effort, like many of his short efforts this week, hit the left side of the hole but did not drop.

He would make solid pars on 11, 12, 13 and 14, including a 14-footer for par on 14—by far his longest made putt of the day—but three-putted from inside 20 feet to drop to three over. Woods then made par on 16 and 17 before hitting two quality shots into the difficult par-4 18th, leaving himself 17 feet for birdie. He could not get that one to drop, unlike on Friday, when he made his lone birdie of the day at the last hole.

Woods' strokes gained per round this week was -1.45, which is statistically his second-worst putting week in his career, per Golf Channel's Justin Ray.

Woods made just 10 birdies all week despite hitting a number of quality drives and iron shots.

The good news for Woods is that he'll get a chance to wash away this performance in four days' time, when he tees it up at the PLAYERS Championship in a marquee group with Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.