Phil Mickelson praised his rival Tiger Woods saying that when Woods was dominating the sport early this century, it was the best golf he has ever seen.

Woods and Mickelson will be paired together with Rickie Fowler this week at the Players Championship at TPC-Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl.

"I don't think anybody today who wasn't there to witness it, and I don't think anybody before, will ever see that level of play again,'' Mickelson said Tuesday, according to ESPN.

"It was the most remarkable golf in the history of the game, and I think unrepeatable," he added. "I think it was that good. I look at 2000 as being kind of the benchmark at the U.S. Open and being the greatest golf I've ever witnessed and I believe has ever been played."

Woods last victory on the PGA Tour came in 2013, while Mickelson broke a four-year winning streak when he won the WGC-Mexico Championship.

"We haven't been paired together in years, and as I look at the cover of the newspaper and the pairing is on there and the excitement that's been going on around here, it gets me thinking," Mickelson said. "Why don't we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner-take-all match? Now, I don't know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and i think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round."