Phil Mickelson: Tiger Played Best Golf Ever At Peak

Phil Mickleson says that Tiger Woods in his prime played the best golf ever

By Scooby Axson
May 08, 2018

Phil Mickelson praised his rival Tiger Woods saying that when Woods was dominating the sport early this century, it was the best golf he has ever seen. 

Woods and Mickelson will be paired together with Rickie Fowler this week at the Players Championship at TPC-Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl.

"I don't think anybody today who wasn't there to witness it, and I don't think anybody before, will ever see that level of play again,'' Mickelson said Tuesday, according to ESPN.

"It was the most remarkable golf in the history of the game, and I think unrepeatable," he added. "I think it was that good. I look at 2000 as being kind of the benchmark at the U.S. Open and being the greatest golf I've ever witnessed and I believe has ever been played."

Woods last victory on the PGA Tour came in 2013, while Mickelson broke a four-year winning streak when he won the WGC-Mexico Championship.

"We haven't been paired together in years, and as I look at the cover of the newspaper and the pairing is on there and the excitement that's been going on around here, it gets me thinking," Mickelson said. "Why don't we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner-take-all match? Now, I don't know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and i think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round."

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)