After winning his second PGA tournament of the year last week at Quail Hollow, Jason Day is in the role of favorite for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass—co-favorite anyway.

Fresh off a victory in the Wells Fargo Championship, Day is listed at +1400 (bet $100 to win $1,400) on the odds to win THE PLAYERS Championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com along with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Day is the lone member of that group who has previously won the tournament (2016).

Two years ago, Day beat Kevin Chappell by four strokes to win The Players Championship, and then Si Woo Kim earned the title in 2017 as a 21-year-old. Kim has not won a tournament since then, and he is a +7500 longshot to become the first repeat champion. Dustin Johnson was the favorite last year, and he finished in a tie for 12th.

Johnson is right behind the co-favorites on the betting board this time around, sitting at +1800 with 2015 winner Rickie Fowler, who edged Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner in a playoff that year. Fowler finished in a tie for 21st at last week's Wells Fargo Championship while Johnson did not participate after tying for 16th in the RBC Heritage a month ago. Kim lost the RBC Heritage to Satoshi Kodaira in a playoff.

Other contenders with higher odds to win The Players Championship include Jon Rahm (+2200), Henrik Stenson (+2800), Justin Rose (+3000), Paul Casey (+3300), Phil Mickelson (+3300), Tiger Woods (+3300), Garcia (+3500) and Patrick Reed (+3500).

Stenson (2009), Woods (2001 and 2013), Mickelson (2007) and Garcia (2008) are also previous winners of the event. Woods will be trying to join Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to win The Players Championship three times in their respective careers.

Last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, Casey and Mickelson tied for fifth place with Peter Uihlein behind Day, Aaron Wise, Nick Watney and Bryson DeChambeau. Watney is one of the longest shots on the golf odds this week at +12500 while DeChambeau is +4000 along with Hideki Matsuyama, who made the cut but did not place at Quail Hollow.