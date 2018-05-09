Tiger Woods has officially committed to the 2018 British Open.

The 147th British Open will be played for 19–22 July at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland. It will be the 20th time that Woods has played in a British Open.

“I won two of my Open Championships in Scotland and the other one in England, so let’s try and add another one in there,” Woods said.

⚠️ Breaking News ⚠️@TigerWoods confirms entry to play The 147th Open at Carnoustie 🤝

🏌️ https://t.co/kGAMz80WJ2 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/zXpdFIfEM5 — The Open (@TheOpen) May 9, 2018

The last two times the tournament was played at Carnoustie, Woods finished seventh (1999) and 12th (2007).

Woods has won the tournament three times, last hoisting the Claret Jug in 2006.