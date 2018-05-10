How to Watch The Players Championship: Tee Times, TV Channel, Live Stream

Figure out how you can watch The Players Championship.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 10, 2018

The Players Championship gets underway Thursday, May 10 at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

There are a couple of intriguing groupings for the opening round of the tournament as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler will be together and Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are grouped together.

In addition to those six, the field also features defending champion Si Woo Kim, 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson among others.

For a full breakdown on the tournament including field analysis, odds, predictions and course information, check here. You can find tee times for the tournament here.

Check out how to watch The Players Championship below.

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 1-7 p.m. ET

Live streamGolf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 1-7 p.m. ET

Live streamGolf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: NBC 2-7 p.m. ET

Live streamGolf ChannelNBC Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Sunday

TV: NBC 2-7 p.m. ET

Live streamGolf Channel, NBC Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

 

