It isn't one of golf's four majors, but, since 1974, The Players Championship has been one of golf's biggest events. This year is no different: the incredible group of golfers at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., features 49 of the top 50 golfers in the world, the biggest purse on the PGA Tour, and, of course, Tiger Woods.

It hasn't exactly been the greatest stretch in Woods's career: After two straight events earlier this year where he finished tied for fifth or better, Woods failed to crack the top 30 at the Masters and then failed to crack the top 50 at Wells Fargo. The Players provides another chance for Woods to reestablish some form, and potentially—though it's a long shot—win his first event since 2013. He's a two-time champion of this event, and though he currently ranks No. 92 in the world, he still overshadows his two superstar groupmates, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson, both of whom have won this event before and presently rank in the world's top 20.

Here's what SI.com's Daniel Rapaport envisions for Woods this week:

"I wouldn't be in full panic mode because putting has been one of Tiger's strengths in this most recent comeback. He putted quite well at the Valspar and Bay Hill and pretty well at the Masters. He was eighth in strokes gained putting before this disastrous week [at Wellsa Fargo], which saw him drop all the way to 53rd in that stat. In the recent starts before Wells Fargo, the part of his game that seemed to need the most work was his irons. He put in a new set of TaylorMade "TWPhase1" irons this week and generally hit them very well, but as any golfer knows, when you fix the one part of your game that's faltering, something else often falls by the wayside.

Perhaps Tiger was focusing more on his swing than putting in recent practice sessions. Or maybe he somehow couldn't figure out Quail Hollow's greens, as he suggested, despite being arguably the sport's smartest player. Whatever it is, I wouldn't stress about one off putting week. Rinse it off and head to TPC Sawgrass with a clear mind, though he'll definitely be spending some extra time on the practice green in the coming days."

Tiger, Lefty and Rickie tee off at 1:52 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for live coverage of Woods' entire first round as it unfolds.