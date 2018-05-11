Webb Simpson Ties Players Championship Record With 9-Under Par 63 in Second Round

Webb Simpson was having his way at TPC Sawgrass Friday and put together a record-tying round at The Players Championship.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 11, 2018

Webb Simpson had himself a round on Friday as the 32-year-old American tied a course and tournament record when he shot a 9-under 63 in the second round of The Players Championship at TRC Sawgrass.

Simpson's day started off strong with an eagle on the second hole. He then had birdies on the fifth, seventh and ninth holes to get him to 5-under through nine with a 31.

On the back half of the course, Simpson went bonkers and started to pull away from the competition. He birdied six straight holes from 11 through 16, which had him at 11-under going into the final two holes of the round.

On 17 however, things went a bit south for Simpson as his tee shot ended up in the water and he double-bogeyed the hole to move him back up to 9-under.

Simpson concluded the round with a par on 18 to put him at 15-under overall for the tournament, which has him five strokes ahead of Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay and Danny Lee who are all tied for second.

Along with Simpson, Fred Couples (1992), Greg Norman (1994), Roberto Castro (2013), Martin Kaymer (2014), Jason Day (2016) and Colt Knost (2016) had previously shot 63 in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

