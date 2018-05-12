Get ready to see a lot of that famous red polo on Sunday because Tiger Woods vaulted himself toward the top of the leaderboard Saturday with a seven-under-par 65 in the third round at TPC Sawgrass.

The round was the best Woods has ever put together at The Players Championship, and it started with a career-best performance on the front nine that had people wondering if he could end up with a 59 for the round.

Woods shot a 30 to open his morning, birdieing on six of the first nine holes, including four of the first five. On the back half of the course, Woods came back down to earth after back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12. He bogeyed 14 and then made par on the final four holes to close out the day.

The 65 was the best round Woods has posted so far this season, edging out the 67 he hit in the third round of the Valspar Championship in March.

Check out some of his best shots from the day below.

Birdies on 3 of his first 4 holes. 🐦🐦🐦



Tiger is on the prowl.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/9bx91Qxs8U — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

6 putts thru 5 holes.



Tiger came to play today.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ypNtonxd37 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

T68 > T17 in 7 holes. 👀



Tiger keeps it going. 🔥#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/3mNLvJzPSx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

"Did he just check that ball up on the downslope?"



"He did."#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/PueHn7U9Xk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

Woods opened the day tied at 68th, and moved all the way up to a tie for eighth at the time he went into the clubhouse. Jordan Spieth also posted a seven-under in the third round and is tied with Woods at eight under for the overall tournament.