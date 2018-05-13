After two of the most famous golfers in the world were paired together during the Players Championship on Sunday, Jordan Spieth had some high praise for his partner, Tiger Woods.

"He'll win sometime soon enough," Spieth told ESPN, who tied for 41st after a final-round 74 that included an 8 at the last hole. "He's certainly playing well enough to do so. All in all, I think he played like a 5- or 6-under round, almost shot 7 or 8 and ended up with 3."

Woods shot a final-round 69 after climbing as high as second before stumbling on the back nine. He finished 11 under par, seven shots behind Simspon and three back of second-place.

"His game, if I compare it to other guys that are winning golf tournaments that I'm playing with day to day, it's right up there," Spieth said.

Spieth, meanwhile, shot a +2 on Sunday and finished tied for 41st place with a score of six under par.

"I really played really good today. I hit it so good," Woods said after shooting rounds of 72-71-65-69. "I had control of it from tee to green. I made some putts. I felt good on basically every facet of the game, and it's weird -- not to really mishit a shot today and only shoot 3 under par is just weird ... because I played much better than that."

Woods has won the Players Championship twice, in 2001 and 2013, while Spieth has never won the event.