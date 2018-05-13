Jordan Spieth: Tiger Woods Will 'Win Sometime Soon Enough'

Spieth said Woods is "certainly playing well enough" to win a tournament soon.

By Nihal Kolur
May 13, 2018

After two of the most famous golfers in the world were paired together during the Players Championship on Sunday, Jordan Spieth had some high praise for his partner, Tiger Woods.

"He'll win sometime soon enough," Spieth told ESPN, who tied for 41st after a final-round 74 that included an 8 at the last hole. "He's certainly playing well enough to do so. All in all, I think he played like a 5- or 6-under round, almost shot 7 or 8 and ended up with 3."

Woods shot a final-round 69 after climbing as high as second before stumbling on the back nine. He finished 11 under par, seven shots behind Simspon and three back of second-place.

"His game, if I compare it to other guys that are winning golf tournaments that I'm playing with day to day, it's right up there," Spieth said.

Spieth, meanwhile, shot a +2 on Sunday and finished tied for 41st place with a score of six under par.

"I really played really good today. I hit it so good," Woods said after shooting rounds of 72-71-65-69. "I had control of it from tee to green. I made some putts. I felt good on basically every facet of the game, and it's weird -- not to really mishit a shot today and only shoot 3 under par is just weird ... because I played much better than that."

Woods has won the Players Championship twice, in 2001 and 2013, while Spieth has never won the event.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)