The biggest star in the game and a 24-year-old American poised to take the torch as the face of American golf are playing together on a Sunday for the very first time.

After both players shot 65 to shoot up the leaderboard after making the cut on the number, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth will play together in the final round of the Players Championship.

Both players started the day in a tie for 9th, but they're a full 11 strokes behind Webb Simpson, who set the tournament 54-hole scoring record by firing 19-under 197 over the first three days. Simpson is seven shots ahead of his closest competitor, Danny Lee.

Woods is making his eighth start since returning form a yearlong absence to have spinal fusion surgery. He is currently 92nd in the Official World Golf Ranking, while Spieth is ranked fourth.

It will be the tenth time Woods and Spieth have played together overall, with the most recent occurrence being over the first two rounds at the Valspar Championship earlier this year.

Woods beat Spieth by nine strokes over the two days, but Spieth edged him every other time they've been paired together except for one tie in 2014. Overall, Spieth has a 6-2-1 advantage.

Follow along all day as these two superstars duel it out at TPC Sawgrass.

Hole 1

Woods - (Par, Even thru 1, 8 under overall, T-17)

Woods used his driver to line a shot down the left side of fairway. and ended up using from about 108 yards out that landed 20 feet short of the hole. 2 putts for par.

Spieth - (Par, Even thru 1, 8 under overall, T-17)

Spieth hit a driver down the left fairway as well. His approach pushed to the right of the green and spun off the front.

Hole 2

Woods - Tiger hit a 3-wood far to the right