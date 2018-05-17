The AT&T Byron Nelson gets underway Thursday, May 17 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. It's the first year the tournament will be held at Trinity Forest, where it moved from TPC Las Colinas, which hosted the event for more than 20 years.

It's not the best field this week in Texas, but there are some notable names who are teeing it up: Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Sergio Garcia and more.

For a full breakdown on the tournament including field analysis, odds, predictions and course information, check here. You can find tee times for the tournament here.

Here's how to watch the aciton.

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 4-7 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 4-7 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:30 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel, NBC Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:30 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel, NBC Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)