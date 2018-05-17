Stephen Curry's ready to take his love for golf to the next level.

The Golden State Warriors star is finalizing a deal with the PGA Tour to host an event that will be played next fall, according to a report from ESPN's Darren Rovell. Curry's representatives at Octagon are in disucssions with potential sponsors for the event.

Curry, a scratch handicap himself, compted in a Web.com Tour event last summer and shot a respectable 74-74. Despite his golfing acumen, he is not expected to play in the event, according to Rovell.

It is not uncommon for an individual to serve as the host for a tournament, either officially or unofficially. Golfing great Jack Nickalus hosts the Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods hosts the National and before his death, Arnold Palmer hosted the tournament at Bay Hill that bears his name. It is less common for a non-golfer to host a tournament, though it is not unprecedented—Bob Hope hosted the pro-am that became the CareerBuilder Challenge for years, and Justin Timberlake hosted what became the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open from 2008-2012.

The PGA Tour did not confirm the plan for an event, but did acknowledge to Rovell that they'd made contact with Curry.

"There's no doubt Stephen Curry brings a young, new, diverse audience to the PGA Tour through his passion for this great game and support for the community," PGA Tour spokeswoman Laura Neal told ESPN. "We're excited about the prospect of partnering with an iconic athlete of his caliber in the future."

The tournament could be part of the PGA's revamped schedule for next season, which was set to be released at last week's Players Championship but has been delayed due to sponsorship issues for the Houston Open.

Curry's event would likely come after the completion of the 2019 FedEx Cup playoffs and would come at the beginning of the Tour's 2019-20 season (the Tour employs a "wraparound" season rather than going by the cal