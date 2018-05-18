Matt Kuchar is known as a top-10 machine, a guy who puts himself in position to make some serious cash seemingly each and every weekend.

The stats back it up—coming into this week's AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Club in Dallas, Kuchar had the longest streak of consecutive cuts made at 30. He hadn't missed a weekend since last year's Houston Open, which comes the week before the Masters.

But as the saying goes, all good things come to an end. Kuchar missed the cut at the Nelson by finishing at 1-under, while the cut is likely to finish at a remarkable 4-under (it's the first year Trinity Forest is hosting, and the course hasn't proven to be much of a challenge for the world's best players so far).

Maybe part of the reason Kuch didn't play well is that he just doesn't like the golf course. After shooting 1-over on Thursday, Kuchar was asked his thoughts on the course and said "“I think it’s best said under the lesson if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

The Nelson has proven to be a breaker of streaks. Albeit at a different course, it was at the Nelson in 2005 that Tiger Woods' record of 142 consecutive cuts was broken.

Jason Day, Adam Hadwin and Dustin Johnson now share the longest current cut streak at 17.