Journeyman pro Michael Arnaud narrowly missed becoming the eighth player in Web.com Tour history to shoot 59 when he posted 60 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am on Friday. It was a 10-under par round at the Thornblade Club in Greenville, S.C. and vaulted Arnaud into a tie for the lead by the time he finished his round.

No player in Web.com Tour history has ever shot a 13-under 59.

Arnaud was the last player to get into the field off the waiting list, and this round truly came out of nowhere. The 36-year-old has never finished higher than 64th on the Web.com Tour Money list, and he'd only competed in one other Web.com Tour event this year. He shot 81-75.

But that's why they tee it up.

Arnaud got off to a unbelievable start—he was nine-under after seven thanks to five birdies and two eagles. He would make a bogey on the par-3 9th to shoot eight-under 27 on the front nine, which also equaled a Web.com Tour record.

Michael Arnaud (@Michael_Arnaud) is doing some magical things @BMWCharityProAm @ThornbladeClub.



9 under today thru 7.



This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/zlS4n1HQBC — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) May 18, 2018

Arnaud's back nine was significantly less eventful. He birdied 13, 15 and 16 and came to the 18th needing a birdie for 59.

Game on. @michael_arnaud moves to 11 under today @BMWCharityProAm @Thornbladeclub with two holes to play.



He needs to play his final two in 1 under to break 60. pic.twitter.com/d3COV0BTsC — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) May 18, 2018

The 18th played as the second-hardest hole on the course and had only yielded three birdies all day before Arnaud's group came to the tee, but Arnaud had been better than everyone all day, so why not one more?

Arnaud split the fairway then pulled his 8-iron approach just a bit, leaving himself about 25 feet over some fringe for birdie. His birdie effort finished short and left, and he settled for a course-record tying 60.