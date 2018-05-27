Life on the PGA Tour comes with so, so many perks: the beautifully maintained courses, the million-dollar prizes, and the ability to chip and take a divot out of the green without reprimand.

In the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club, Jon Rahm, who started the round six shots behind leader Justin Rose, took a healthy divot out of the first green en route to an up-and-down for birdie.

A wedge from the green.



You gotta give Rahm credit for going for the steep, spinny pitch with full knowledge that he's going to take a chunk out of the first green.

Just doing his job, I suppose.