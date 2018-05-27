Watch: Jon Rahm Chips on Green, Gets Up and Down For Birdie

Jon Rahm chipped from the 1st green at Colonial and got up and down for an unconventional birdie. 

By Daniel Rapaport
May 27, 2018

Life on the PGA Tour comes with so, so many perks: the beautifully maintained courses, the million-dollar prizes, and the ability to chip and take a divot out of the green without reprimand. 

In the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club, Jon Rahm, who started the round six shots behind leader Justin Rose, took a healthy divot out of the first green en route to an up-and-down for birdie. 

You gotta give Rahm credit for going for the steep, spinny pitch with full knowledge that he's going to take a chunk out of the first green.

Just doing his job, I suppose. 

